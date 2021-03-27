Nigeria: Parents of Kidnapped 39 College Students Meet Kaduna Govt Behind Closed Door

Parents of the abducted 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization Afaka yesterday met with officials of the Kaduna state government as well as security officials behind closed doors.

The Kaduna State Government had called for a meeting apparently to find a way towards securing the release of the students.

The meeting which held behind closed doors at the Government House in Kaduna lasted for over two hours.

Although, the outcome of the meeting was not made public, it was gathered that the meeting which had the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan in attendance was basically to let the parents know that the government is doing its best to ensure the safe release of the students.

It would be recalled that the parents had protested the abduction and alleged that the government was not doing enough to secure the release of their children and went further to issue an ultimatum of 48 hours for their release.