Nigeria: Parents of Kidnapped 39 College Students Meet Kaduna Govt Behind Closed Door

27 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Isaiah Benjamin

Parents of the abducted 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization Afaka yesterday met with officials of the Kaduna state government as well as security officials behind closed doors.

The Kaduna State Government had called for a meeting apparently to find a way towards securing the release of the students.

The meeting which held behind closed doors at the Government House in Kaduna lasted for over two hours.

Although, the outcome of the meeting was not made public, it was gathered that the meeting which had the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan in attendance was basically to let the parents know that the government is doing its best to ensure the safe release of the students.

It would be recalled that the parents had protested the abduction and alleged that the government was not doing enough to secure the release of their children and went further to issue an ultimatum of 48 hours for their release.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania's Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.