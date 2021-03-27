Nigeria: Lasg Debunks Underhand Sale of Covid-19 Vaccines

Segun James

Following cries that the COVID-19 vaccine was being sold by unscrupulous medical personnel, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has said that it was impossible for officials to sell the vaccine without detection.

He debunked the allegation of vaccine sales at any of the 88 vaccination sites, stating that the allegation at the Ikate vaccination site was "untrue and baseless".

Abayomi said that the state government will never compromise on the vaccination protocols rolled out by the federal.

According to him, the state government had vaccinated over 100,000 persons since the exercise started.

He explained that "COVID-19 vaccination protocols were strictly monitored to ensure accountability of every unit of the vaccine received by the state, adding that every unit administered on citizens was accounted for at every stage of the process."

Abayomi noted that every unit of vaccine administered tallied with the vaccination card and the barcode on the vaccination card as part of the quality assurance and accountability framework put in place.

He stated that "it is difficult and near impossible for any unit of vaccine to be sold without being detected.

"This why vaccinators are mandated to return every unit vaccine vial after use to us for proper audit; we then destroy the vial ourselves after a proper audit has been taken and every vial accounted for."