Nigeria: Power Oil Takes Health Campaign to Campuses

Vegetable oil brand, Power Oil has extended its fitness advocacy campaign to schools in order to spread the message of healthy living to the youth population.

The exercise themed, "Power Oil - No More Excuses, Let's Walk" was implemented in ten universities across Nigeria. At the programme, student were led on an early morning aerobic exercise by certified fitness trainers, followed by a 30-minute fun walk spiced up with interesting dance moves, after which they returned for more exciting engagement activities with the brand.

Thereafter, the students were offered an opportunity to participate in fitness focused games, workout session to burn calories and were rewarded based on the number of calories they were able to burn on the spot.

Free medical check-ups were also made available.

Speaking, Brand Manager of Power Oil, Miss. Prerna Pathre stated that the the programme was strategically designed to promote a healthy lifestyle as well as remind Nigerian youths of the benefits of a daily fitness routine.

She added that the initiative aimed to encourage Nigerians to walk for at least 30 minutes every day for them to keep fit and remain healthy.

She said,"This is the first-time that we are taking the fitness project to the Nigerian university campuses and we are in awe at the level of turn out and participation by the students. This demonstrates that our message for attitude change towards fitness in Nigeria is generating an impact.

"Power Oil strongly believes that irrespective of your age group, good health should be uncompromisable which is why at every of the brand activity, medical doctors are always available to enlighten on the dangers associated with the consumption of unbranded cooking oil".

The campus tour created an exciting way for the brand to cater for health of the students in a fun, relaxing and rewarding manner, while also educating them on the importance of sustaining a good heart health right from young age.

The tour is planned to run for 5 weeks from 2nd week in March till 2nd week in April 2021.

The activation started off at the main campus of the Federal University of Technology Akure, University of Benin, University of Abuja and University of Calabar in the first week.

More campuses to be visited in coming weeks included: University of Nigeria, Nnsuka, University of Port-Harcourt, University of Ilorin, University of Jos, University of Ibadan and University of Lagos.

Power Oil health camps were also made available to offer free basic medical checks for participants to ascertain their health status including blood pressure, BMI and general medical consultation.