Nigeria: European World Cup Qualifier Matches Live On Gotv Max

27 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)

International football continues this weekend as SuperSport continues to provide the best football viewing experience for GOtv Max customers. The road to Qatar for European nations continues this weekend on SuperSport, running from today to Wednesday.

The top match today is the clash between Netherlands and Latvia. The always-entertaining Netherlands will back themselves to beat Latvia in Amsterdam, which will be showing live at 6pm on SS La Liga (channel 32). While Belgium will also have a tough game away to the Czech Republic and customers can watch live at 8:45pm on SS Football (channel 31).

Sunday, March 28 is headlined by Kosovo facing Sweden at 7:45pm live on SS Select 1 (channel 33) and earlier in the day, Denmark will be playing against Moldova at 5pm on SS La Liga (channel 32).

The qualifiers continue into Tuesday, March 30 and Wednesday, March 31, with headline matches including Gibraltar vs Netherlands at 7:45pm, showing on SS La Liga (channel 32), and Spain vs Kosovo at 7:45pm live on SS La Liga (channel 32).

