Nigeria: Niger's Edo 2020 Contingent Receives Covid-19 Vaccines

27 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Laleye Dipo in Minna

All the 120 athletes that will wear the Niger State colours at the National Sports Festival have received the COVID-19 Vaccines in Minna.

The vaccines were administered on the athletes on Thursday under the supervision of the Director of Disease Control of the state Ministry of Health, Dr. Samuel Jiya.

Jiya asked the athletes to disregard any negative information they might have heard about the vaccine, insisting that it was safe and efficacious.

Jiya also assured the athletes that the vaccine had no side effects and therefore asked the contingent to go ahead with their preparation for the National Sports Fiesta.

The Commissioner for Sports, Mr. Emmanuel Umar said at the flag off of the vaccination that the exercise was in fufilment of one of the requirements for states to present athletes for the festival.

Umar who was represented at the flag off by the Permanent Secretary Mallam Yunusa Na Hauni asked the athletes to ensure they abide by other COVID-19 regulations for their safety.

It was learnt that the state contingent to the festival will depart Minna for Benin on April 2, this year.

