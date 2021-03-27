Nigerian Football Needs a Business Master Plan, Says Dare

27 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has affirmed that Nigerian football needs a business Master Plan in order to compete favourably with others in the world.

Speaking on Friday at Ilaji Hotel Sports Resort , Akanran, Ibadan at the Football Business Forum, the Minister, stated "It is not a coincidence that stakeholders are gathered at the Ilaji Sports Resort to discuss a critical issue in Nigeria's football odyssey.

"When i visited Ilaji Sports Resort few weeks ago, I was enthralled by the magnitude of investment an individual has put into sports development and decided that the Ministry should hold the event here due to inherent lessons to be taken away about private public partnership. The problems militating against the development of our football are legion, but should not deter us from our mission and vision of getting it right.

"Despite economic stagnation created by the effect of Covid-19, world football governing body FIFA's revenue projection remains at $6.44 billion.

Coming at a time when European clubs recorded a loss of € 1 billion, this is astronomical.I n spite of Nigeria's rich football culture, we have not started tapping this gold mine. While majority of clubs are government owned, poor remuneration, lack of structures, absence of financial base remain impediments to growth. Most so called professional clubs remain mere appendages of government sustained either for political patronage, social mobilization or just mere social service.", he asserted.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.