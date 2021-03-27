Nigeria: Squirrel's Star Tests Positive for Covid-19 Ahead of Eagles' Clash

The Fédération Béninoise de Football and coach Michel Dussuyer have been dealt a bad blow ahead of this evening's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Nigeria after it was confirmed that one of the 24 players invited for the fixture has tested positive for coronavirus.

The French football tactician has handed a late call-up to Dragons FC de l'Ouémé's center back Jean Ogouchi to replace the player, whose identity is being kept under wraps.

Dussuyer confirmed the news at the end of training at the Charles de Gaulle stadium in Porto-Novo on Thursday.

Providing a fitness update on his squad, the Frenchman told BJ Foot : "My group is feeling good. We always remain vigilant with the Covid because we had a case in the workforce that was put in isolation right away.

"Otherwise the rest of the troop is fine. We did the tests this morning and we are awaiting the results this evening. The atmosphere is good, the work is good."

The Super Eagles players and officials had their mandatory COVID-19 tests done at the point of entry in Porto-Novo yesterday.