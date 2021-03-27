Ethiopia: Semera Industrial Park Said Vital in Ethiopia's Foreign Trade

ADDIS ABABA- The proximity of Semera Industrial Park to Ethiopia's main sea outlets, ports of Tadjourah and Djibouti would create conducive investment climate in the area and to enhance the country's import-export activities, Afar Prosperity Party officials visiting the project said.

Visiting the park recently, senior member of the Afar Prosperity Party and Speaker of the State's Council, Amina Seko stated that the construction of the park would play a vital role to give impetus to the state economy and the national economy at large. Upon completion, the industrial park also has the opportunity to access the Assab Port.

The speaker further highlighted that the park, which lies in 500,000 square kilometers plot of land would have a significant contribution in providing jobs for the local youth and creating a market linkage for the nearby communities. The construction of the park is near to completion except few final activities.

Noting that the industrial park would bring multifaceted benefits to the people of Afar, she called on all concerned parties to contribute share for the timely completion and effectiveness of the project.

Afar State Prison Head Umer Kotina said on his part that Afar Prosperity Party officials have made commendable efforts to enable the project reached at the current stage. All actors in the sector should back the party's involvement to the speedy execution of the industrial park.

Meanwhile Afar's Investment Bureau Head Asia Kemal called on the local community to protect the industrial park as their own property cognizant of its future development potentials, local media reported.

The Ethiopian Herald 27 March 2021