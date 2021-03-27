South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 1 543 079 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 543 079.
Province
Total cases for 26 March 2021
Percentage total
Eastern Cape
195218
12,7
Free State
82751
5,4
Gauteng
412929
26,8
KwaZulu-Natal
333474
21,6
Limpopo
63056
4,1
Mpumalanga
74356
4,8
North West
63325
4,1
Northern Cape
35943
2,3
Western Cape
282027
18,3
Unknown
0,0
Total
1543079
100,0
Testing Data:
The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 752 061 with 29 240 tests completed since the last report
Sector
Total tested
New tested
PRIVATE
5 474 767
56%
15 833
54%
PUBLIC
4 277 294
44%
13 407
46%
Total
9 752 061
29 240
Deaths and Recoveries
Today, 67 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 3, Free State 6, Gauteng 23, Kwa-Zulu Natal 9, Limpopo 17, Mpumalanga 0, North West 5, Northern Cape 1 and Western Cape 3 which brings the total to 52 602 deaths.
We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 469 565, representing a recovery rate of 95%.
Province
Total Deaths
Total Recoveries
Active Cases
Eastern Cape
11354
183 569
295
Free State
3628
77 581
1 542
Gauteng
10213
400 026
2 690
KwaZulu-Natal
10152
317 949
5 373
Limpopo
2209
60 558
289
Mpumalanga
1338
72 001
1 017
North West
1455
59 522
2 348
Northern Cape
819
32 700
2 424
Western Cape
11434
265 659
4 934
Total
52 602
1 469 565
20 912
Vaccination Rollout
The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol as at 18.30 today is 231 002