South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 1 543 079 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

Photo : OMS/Afrique
(file photo).
26 March 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 543 079.

Province

Total cases for 26 March 2021

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

195218

12,7

Free State

82751

5,4

Gauteng

412929

26,8

KwaZulu-Natal

333474

21,6

Limpopo

63056

4,1

Mpumalanga

74356

4,8

North West

63325

4,1

Northern Cape

35943

2,3

Western Cape

282027

18,3

Unknown

0,0

Total

1543079

100,0

Testing Data:

The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 752 061 with 29 240 tests completed since the last report

Sector

Total tested

New tested

PRIVATE

5 474 767

56%

15 833

54%

PUBLIC

4 277 294

44%

13 407

46%

Total

9 752 061

29 240

Deaths and Recoveries

Today, 67 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 3, Free State 6, Gauteng 23, Kwa-Zulu Natal 9, Limpopo 17, Mpumalanga 0, North West 5, Northern Cape 1 and Western Cape 3 which brings the total to 52 602 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 469 565, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Province

Total Deaths

Total Recoveries

Active Cases

Eastern Cape

11354

183 569

295

Free State

3628

77 581

1 542

Gauteng

10213

400 026

2 690

KwaZulu-Natal

10152

317 949

5 373

Limpopo

2209

60 558

289

Mpumalanga

1338

72 001

1 017

North West

1455

59 522

2 348

Northern Cape

819

32 700

2 424

Western Cape

11434

265 659

4 934

Total

52 602

1 469 565

20 912

Vaccination Rollout

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol as at 18.30 today is 231 002

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

More on This
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
WHO Adds Janssen Vaccine to List of Covid-19 Emergency Tools
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine
Fake Vaccines Next Obstacle in Africa's Fight Against Covid-19?
Kenya Hospitals Run Out of ICU Beds as Covid-19 Impact Hits Hard
Whose Mental Health Suffered the Most During Covid-19 Lockdown?
Mauritius Boosts Lockdown Measures to Combat Covid-19 Spread
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.