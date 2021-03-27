South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 1 543 079 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases for South Africa is 1 543 079.

Province

Total cases for 26 March 2021

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

195218

12,7

Free State

82751

5,4

Gauteng

412929

26,8

KwaZulu-Natal

333474

21,6

Limpopo

63056

4,1

Mpumalanga

74356

4,8

North West

63325

4,1

Northern Cape

35943

2,3

Western Cape

282027

18,3

Unknown

0,0

Total

1543079

100,0

Testing Data:

The cumulative total of tests conducted is 9 752 061 with 29 240 tests completed since the last report

Sector

Total tested

New tested

PRIVATE

5 474 767

56%

15 833

54%

PUBLIC

4 277 294

44%

13 407

46%

Total

9 752 061

29 240

Deaths and Recoveries

Today, 67 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 3, Free State 6, Gauteng 23, Kwa-Zulu Natal 9, Limpopo 17, Mpumalanga 0, North West 5, Northern Cape 1 and Western Cape 3 which brings the total to 52 602 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1 469 565, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Province

Total Deaths

Total Recoveries

Active Cases

Eastern Cape

11354

183 569

295

Free State

3628

77 581

1 542

Gauteng

10213

400 026

2 690

KwaZulu-Natal

10152

317 949

5 373

Limpopo

2209

60 558

289

Mpumalanga

1338

72 001

1 017

North West

1455

59 522

2 348

Northern Cape

819

32 700

2 424

Western Cape

11434

265 659

4 934

Total

52 602

1 469 565

20 912

Vaccination Rollout

The number of health care workers vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol as at 18.30 today is 231 002