Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Registers 60 Recoveries and 51 New Infections

Photo : OMS/Afrique
(file photo).
26 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola registered, in the last 24 hours, the recovery of 60 patients and 51 new infections, in the last 24 hours.

According to the health bulletin, of those recovered, 47 were registered in Luanda, 11 in Uíge, 1 in Malanje and 1 in Lunda Sul, aged between 19 and 69 years.

Regarding the new infections, 44 were diagnosed in the capital Luanda, 4 in Huambo, 2 in Zaire and 1 in Cabinda, whose ages vary from 2 to 80 years.

The general picture of the country indicates 21 965 positive cases, with 532 deaths, 20250 recovered and 1183 active.

Of the current diseased, 9 were in critical condition, 7 were severe, 39 were moderate, 36 were mild and 1 092 were asymptomatic.

There are 91 people at inpatient centres and 37 in institutional quarantine.

The authorities have 1496 contacts of positive cases under medical surveillance.

