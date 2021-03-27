Angola: Covid-19 - 111,231 People Vaccinated

Photo : OMS/Afrique
(file photo).
26 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Ministry of Health (MINSA) announced that the vaccination against Covid-19, in Angola, reached already 111, 231 people.

Data released indicate that 12, 081 people were vaccinated this Friday in the provinces of Luanda, Benguela, Huambo, Cabinda and Huíla.

Of the immunized people, 6754 are in Luanda, 1 950 in Huambo, 1 221 in Huíla, 1 112 in Cabinda and 1 044 in Benguela.

In a first phase, vaccines in Angola are being given to health professionals, teachers of all levels of education, elderly people aged over 65, staff of the Defence and Security organs, patients with sickle cell disease and chronic renal failure aged over 18 years.

Health authorities expect to vaccinate 54% of the population, individuals over the age of sixteen.

The country received over 200,000 doses, adding up to a total of 824,000 doses of vaccine.

Data released indicate that 12, 081 people were vaccinated this Friday in the provinces of Luanda, Benguela, Huambo, Cabinda and Huíla.

Of the immunized people, 6754 are in Luanda, 1 950 in Huambo, 1 221 in Huíla, 1 112 in Cabinda and 1 044 in Benguela.

In a first phase, vaccines in Angola are being given to health professionals, teachers of all levels of education, elderly people aged over 65, staff of the Defence and Security organs, patients with sickle cell disease and chronic renal failure aged over 18 years.

Health authorities expect to vaccinate 54% of the population, individuals over the age of sixteen.

The country received over 200,000 doses, adding up to a total of 824,000 doses of vaccine.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

More on This
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
WHO Adds Janssen Vaccine to List of Covid-19 Emergency Tools
African Countries Temporarily Suspend AstraZeneca Vaccine
Fake Vaccines Next Obstacle in Africa's Fight Against Covid-19?
Kenya Hospitals Run Out of ICU Beds as Covid-19 Impact Hits Hard
Whose Mental Health Suffered the Most During Covid-19 Lockdown?
Mauritius Boosts Lockdown Measures to Combat Covid-19 Spread
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.