Angola: Covid-19 - 111,231 People Vaccinated

Luanda — The Ministry of Health (MINSA) announced that the vaccination against Covid-19, in Angola, reached already 111, 231 people.

Data released indicate that 12, 081 people were vaccinated this Friday in the provinces of Luanda, Benguela, Huambo, Cabinda and Huíla.

Of the immunized people, 6754 are in Luanda, 1 950 in Huambo, 1 221 in Huíla, 1 112 in Cabinda and 1 044 in Benguela.

In a first phase, vaccines in Angola are being given to health professionals, teachers of all levels of education, elderly people aged over 65, staff of the Defence and Security organs, patients with sickle cell disease and chronic renal failure aged over 18 years.

Health authorities expect to vaccinate 54% of the population, individuals over the age of sixteen.

The country received over 200,000 doses, adding up to a total of 824,000 doses of vaccine.

