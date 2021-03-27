Tunisia: Covid-19 - 21 Further Fatalities and 745 Infection On March 25

Tunis/Tunisia — 21 further fatalities and 745 infections from 4,822 conducted tests were reported on March, announced Friday evening, the Health Ministry in its daily report on the epidemiological situation in the country.

The death toll has hit 8,684 since the outbreak of the pandemic in Tunisia, the ministry specified, adding that the infection caseload has reached 248,782, including 214,916 recoveries after the recovery of 507 more persons.

1,069 hospitalisations, 284 in intensive care units and 102 under ventilators were recorded in public and private health facilities, according to the same source.