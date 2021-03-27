Tunisia: Covid-19 - 21 Further Fatalities and 745 Infection On March 25

27 March 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 21 further fatalities and 745 infections from 4,822 conducted tests were reported on March, announced Friday evening, the Health Ministry in its daily report on the epidemiological situation in the country.

The death toll has hit 8,684 since the outbreak of the pandemic in Tunisia, the ministry specified, adding that the infection caseload has reached 248,782, including 214,916 recoveries after the recovery of 507 more persons.

1,069 hospitalisations, 284 in intensive care units and 102 under ventilators were recorded in public and private health facilities, according to the same source.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.