Nigeria: Biden Invites President Muhammadu Buhari to Climate Change Summit

28 March 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Our Correspondent

US President Joe Biden has invited President Muhammadu Buhari to a virtual climate change summit scheduled to hold in April.

Buhari was invited to attend the summit alongside 39 other world leaders including four presidents from Africa.

The White House said in a statement at the weekend that the 'Leaders summit on climate' will underscore the urgency and economic benefits of stronger climate action.

"Today, President Biden invited 40 world leaders to the Leaders Summit on Climate he will host on April 22 and 23. The virtual Leaders Summit will be live-streamed for public viewing," it said.

"The Summit will reconvene the U.S.-led Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, which brings together 17 countries responsible for approximately 80 percent of global emissions and global GDP.

"The President also invited the heads of other countries that are demonstrating strong climate leadership, are especially vulnerable to climate impacts, or are charting innovative pathways to a net-zero economy. A small number of business and civil society leaders will also participate in the Summit."

Shortly after he took office in January, Biden announced he would convene the summit to galvanise efforts by major economies to tackle the climate crisis.

This was after he took action to return the US to the Paris Agreement which Donald Trump, his predecessor, dumped after describing climate science as a hoax.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's Magufuli Appoints New Army Boss

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.