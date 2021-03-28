Nigeria: Troops Kill 48 Terrorists, Rescue Victims

The Nigerian Army yesterday said troops of Operation Lafiya Dole killed 48 Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists during an ambush in Borno State.

The director, Army public relations, Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima, said the troops rescued 11 kidnapped victims and recovered cache of weapons in Chibok and Askira axis.

He said troops deployed in Chibok under 28 Task Force Brigade of Sector 1 Operation LAFIYA DOLE neutralised nine Boko Haram terrorists in an ambush along Chibok - Damboa axis of Borno state.

According to him, the troops while acting on credible intelligence that some remnants of insurgents were fleeing due to the intensity of troops' operations in Sambisa Forest laid ambush, engaged and overwhelmed the criminals with aggressive firepower neutralising 9 terrorists in the process while several others escaped with fatal gunshot wounds.

The troops recovered seven AK 47 Rifles and freed 3 kidnapped victims.

In a similar vein, troops of 28 Task Force Brigade located in Askira equally laid a successful ambush along Askira - Chibok Main Supply Route (MSR) and neutralised 39 terrorists.

He said in the course of the encounter, troops successfully rescued eight kidnapped victims from the terrorists and recovered eight AK 47 Rifles with 4 magazines, among other items.

Brig Gen Yerima said one of the kidnapped victims sustained injury to his leg while in the hands of his abductors and has been conveyed to a military medical facility for immediate treatment.