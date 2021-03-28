Nigeria: Wizkid Bags Second Naacp Award Alongside Beyonce

Nigeria Grammy-winning artiste, Wizkid has won his second NAACP Image Award for his part on Brown Skin Girl alongside Beyonce, Saint Jhn and Blue-Ivy Carter.

The award was announced via a tweet by the show organisers on March 26, 2021. Beyonce, Wizkid, Blue-Ivy and Saint Jhn were announced as the winners of the "Outstanding Music Video/Visual album" of the year category for 'Brown Skin Girl'.

"Congratulations to the 52nd #NAACPImageAwards winners in our Outstanding Recording categories!

@theestallion @Beyonce, @Hit_Boy, @wizkidayo, @SAINtJHN, Blue Ivy Carter & @JheneAiko 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #NAACPImageAwards #OURStories#OURCulture #OURExcellence," the tweet read.

The winners were nominated alongside "I Can't Breathe" - H.E.R., "Anything For You" - Ledisi, "Do It" - Chloe x Halle.

Starboy and Beyonce have previously won the award for the "Outstanding duo,Group or collaboration" at the 2020 edition of the NAACP Image Awards.