Southern Africa: South Africans Reportedly Killed As Jihadist Insurgents Overrun Hotel in Mozambique's Palma

27 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

South Africans are believed to have been killed on Friday when jihadist insurgents reportedly overran a hotel in the coastal town of Palma in northern Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province.

Several foreigners died when they tried to escape in a convoy from the Amarula Lodge where about 185 expatriates had been trapped, hiding in the strongroom, since the insurgents attacked the town on Wednesday afternoon. Others were killed when the insurgents finally overran the hotel. Many fled into the bush and the number of dead and injured was impossible to estimate on Friday night.

Security sources said the foreigners in the hotel had been completely abandoned by Mozambican security forces - possibly because they had run out of ammunition.

The South African private security company Dyck Advisory Group (DAG) had been keeping the insurgents at bay with fire from its three light helicopter gunships until Friday afternoon. But then the DAG helicopters had to withdraw because they ran out of fuel and then night fell, sources said.

That left the expatriates in the hotel unprotected. When they saw that the insurgents appeared to have shifted their attention to a nearby location, a South African decided to lead an escape attempt, sources...

