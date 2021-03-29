Southern Africa: South Africa Mulls Rescue Mission to Mozambique to Evacuate Trapped Citizens

analysis

South Africa was on Saturday considering sending special forces to the northern Mozambican coastal town of Palma to evacuate several South Africans believed to be still trapped or held hostage by the Islamist insurgents who overran the town this week.

But the Mozambican authorities - who have been widely criticised anyway for failing to protect both locals and expatriates - were not cooperating with Pretoria, Daily Maverick heard. However, it was possible that President Cyril Ramaphosa might get the go-ahead in a direct call to his Mozambique counterpart Filipe Nyusi.

An unknown number of South Africans were among the other foreigners and many locals killed in the four days of fighting in the town which lies in Mozambique's northernmost province of Cabo Delgado. The numbers of dead, injured or still trapped was impossible to establish as the insurgents were still in control of Palma on Saturday.

One of the South Africans who died was Adrian Nel who was shot in an insurgent ambush on Friday afternoon when he and his father and younger brother joined a convoy of 17 vehicles that tried to break out of the Amarula Lodge, which had been besieged by the insurgents for three days.