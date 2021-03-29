Nigerian Soldiers Ambush Boko Haram Fighters, Kill 49 - Official

28 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The soldiers also rescued some victims kidnapped by the Boko Haram, the official said.

The Nigerian Army troops of 28 Task Force Brigade in Chibok and Askira have killed about 48 Boko Haram terrorists and rescued 11 abducted victims in an onslaught in Borno.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Mohammed Yerima, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Mr Yerima said that troops achieved the feat while acting on credible intelligence that some remnants of insurgents were fleeing due to the intensity of troops' operations in Sambisa Forest.

He said the troops laid ambush for the terrorists on Chibok-Damboa axis, killing nine while several others escaped with fatal gunshot wounds in one encounter.

Mr Yerima said that the troops also recovered seven AK47 Rifles and freed three kidnapped victims.

He said that troops of 28 Task Force Brigade located in Askira also laid a successful ambush along Askira - Chibok Main Supply Route (MSR) and neutralised 39 terrorists in another encounter.

The army spokesperson also disclosed that the troops successfully rescued eight kidnapped victims from the terrorists in the course of the encounter.

"Unfortunately, however, one of the kidnapped victims sustained injury to his leg while in the hands of his abductors.

"He has since been conveyed to a military medical facility for immediate treatment," he said.

Mr Yerima added that troops recovered another eight AK47 rifles with four magazines, among other items.

According to him, the gallant troops are presently dominating the area with aggressive patrols and are equally on a trail of fleeing terrorists to locate and neutralise them.

"The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru appreciated the gallantry and dexterity of the troops.

"He urged them to remain dogged and maintain their offensive posture in all operations until the area is rid of all remnants of terrorists.

"He equally appreciated members of the public for their continuous support to the troops and enjoined them to continue to provide credible information to the troops and other security agencies operating within their localities.

Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

