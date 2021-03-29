Nigeria: Grammy: Wike Hosts Burna Boy in Port Harcourt

The 29-year-old singer was also gifted a plot of land in Old GRA, Port Harcourt and an undisclosed amount to build any edifice of his choice.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Saturday night bestowed Nigerian superstar musician, Burna Boy , with the title of the Distinguished Service Staff in Rivers State.

The title is the second-highest lawfully recognized honour in the state only shared with the Deputy Governor of a State.

The occasion was the Grand Homecoming Concert organised by the River State Government to celebrate Burna Boy's recent Grammy win.

Burna Boy's 2020 album 'Twice as Tall' won him a Grammy for 'Best Global Music Album' category.

The 29-year-old singer, who was accompanied by his parents, was also gifted a plot of land in Old GRA, Port Harcourt and an undisclosed amount to build any edifice of his choice.

Burna Boy has been gifted land in Old GRA, Port Harcourt and money to build by Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike.

Wike also promised to give each Artiste who performed at Burna's Homecoming Concert in Rivers State, Nigeria N10 million ($24,411) each. pic.twitter.com/tWwHIVWcoZ

- Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) March 28, 2021

Also, the governor promised to give every other entertainer that performed at the concert the sum of N10 million each, a move that has been condemned by many Nigerians.

"Those of you who have come to play, whatever you have agreed with the ministry of culture and tourism is not my business.

"All of you that have come today and the Niger Delta people that have come to play today to show the talent you have, I'm very proud of you. All of you will go home with N10million each," the governor said.

Responding to the accolades, Burna Boy described the reception by Rivers State Government as the biggest honour bestowed on him since he was born.

Burna Boy said, "I am deeply grateful and incredibly humbled by the reception and honour to be conferred on him by the Government of Rivers State.

"I really appreciate being in my state. This is probably the biggest honour that will be bestowed on me since I was born. It is one thing to win the Grammy and to be applauded everywhere else in the world and another thing to be loved in your own home and that to me is worth more than anything I can get."

Burna Boy appreciated Governor Wike for taking out time to honour him.

Born Damini Ogulu in 1991 In Port Harcourt, he is regarded as one of Africa's biggest and most successful musicians. He rose to prominence in 2012 after releasing 'Like to Party', the lead single from his debut album, 'L.I.F.E'.