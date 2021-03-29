Nigeria: Iwobi Tests Positive for Covid-19, Out of Eagles Squad

Super Eagles of Nigeria attacking midfielder Alex Iwobi has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the match against Benin Republic on Saturday.

The pacey and skillful player is likely to miss the remainder of Nigeria's AFCON 20201 qualifier against Lesotho on Wednesday.

The Everton winger was expected to start against Benin and his positive result will be a massive blow to Gernot Rohr's plans.

It is yet unclear if 24 years old Iwobi contracted the virus in England or on arrival in Nigeria.

The former Arsenal youngster has, however, been withdrawn from the team and is expected to take another test to confirm previous result.

Nigeria's travelling party to Benin was all tested for COVID-19 before leaving the country and after arrival at Porto Novo on Friday.

The Squirrels of Benin Republic will also miss the duo of Rodrigue Kossi and Jacques Bessan in their match against Nigeria as both players also tested positive for COVID-19.