Africa: WHO Director-General's Keynote Address to the American Society of International Law

Ms Catherine Amirfar President of the American Society of International Law,

Distinguished guests, dear colleagues and friends,

It is an honour to be invited to share some thoughts with you today.

I don't need to tell you that the COVID-19 pandemic is the defining crisis of our time.

More than 122 million cases have been reported to WHO, and more than 2.7 million people have lost their lives.

But the pandemic is so much more than a health crisis. It has upended our health systems and economies. It has exposed and exploited the inequalities in our societies, the geopolitical fault lines in our world, and frayed trust in our public institutions.

We have seen how laws and regulations that are designed to keep people safe can be abused under the pretext of public health.

Some governments have abused emergency measures to justify human rights crackdowns.

Ethnic minorities, migrants, people of Asian descent, and LGBTQ-plus communities have been targeted, with public health measures used as a pretext for discrimination and abuse, including, in too many cases, arrests, beatings and incarceration.

The rollout of vaccines is now giving all of us real hope of bringing the pandemic under control.

Here too, there is a very important legal dimension.

The unprecedented nature of the pandemic has been matched by the largest ever rollout of new vaccines by the international cooperative programme COVAX, which is designed to give all countries access to vaccines, regardless of income.

While all COVAX vaccines are approved for their safety, even in normal times, vaccines may cause serious injuries, although these are rare.

To address this issue, WHO has established the world's first international vaccine injury compensation mechanism.

Individuals in 92 low- and middle-income countries will now have access to no-fault lump-sum compensation for certain serious adverse reactions to COVAX-distributed vaccines.

Our innovative no-fault compensation mechanism will provide an equitable, robust, and transparent compensation process.

By providing fair compensation in full and final settlement of any claims, litigation against manufacturers will be reduced, and the burden on poorer countries to indemnify manufacturers and other stakeholders will be eased.

More broadly, COVID-19 has also been an acid test for the International Health Regulations, or IHR, the legal framework that governs the global response to pandemics and other health emergencies.

The IHR has its roots in the International Sanitary Conferences in Paris that began in 1851.

That's when countries first came together to discuss cooperating to combat shared public health threats like cholera and plague, which not only had devastating health effects, but also severely disrupted trade and economies.

It was in their interest to work together.

The IHR has been revised several times since then, often in the wake of crises, the last time in 2005, after SARS.

The pandemic has shown not only why the IHR is an important tool, but also its limitations.

In its current form, the IHR depends upon each country's compliance, but its mechanisms to promote compliance are quite limited.

Another constraint is the current binary mechanism for declaring a public health emergency of international concern - which is not only the strongest alarm bell WHO can ring, it's the only one.

In September, I established a review committee to evaluate the functioning of the IHR during the pandemic.

We are also in the early stages of piloting a new mechanism for evaluating national preparedness for health emergencies, called the Universal Preparedness and Health Review, which we have modelled on the Universal Periodic Review used by the United Nations Human Rights Council.

But the even bigger question is how we reconceive the rules by which international health operates.

The pandemic has shown how much we need a universal commitment to basic public health principles as the basis for our work to prevent, detect and respond to global health threats.

In this spirit, several WHO Member States have proposed a legally binding treaty for pandemic preparedness and response.

The idea is to tackle head-on the gaps exposed by COVID-19, including in national preparedness and response, health emergency funding, and oversight mechanisms.

The intent of such a treaty should be to give political muscle to the implementation of the International Health Regulations, and to build a stronger global institutional structure to prevent and respond to future pandemic threats.

Whether such a treaty is developed and ratified, and what it looks like, is ultimately a matter for our Member States - the nations of the world.

One option is to use a model similar to the 2003 Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, an opt-in model which led to a worldwide effort to curb smoking and save lives by implementing evidence-based normative tools.

So far, this is the only treaty rooted in the WHO Constitution, and we believe the time is right for another.

A treaty on pandemic preparedness could set the international normative framework for preparedness and response, by laying out mutually agreed principles, priorities and targets.

These could include building resilience to pandemics and other global health emergencies, with robust national preparedness systems;

supporting sustainable funding and capacity for prevention, detection, and responses to outbreaks;

and ensuring equitable access to pandemic countermeasures.

Finally, the treaty could support global coordination through a stronger and more accountable WHO, along with governance and oversight mechanisms to increase trust, accountability and transparency.

The treaty would be based on the WHO Constitution, including the principles of health for all, and non-discrimination.

Once adopted at the international level by the World Health Assembly, the treaty would have to be ratified by a requisite number of countries in order to come into force. It would only become legally binding for those countries that have ratified it at the national level.

Time will tell whether WHO's Member States decide to take this idea forward.

But to fight pandemics in the future, it is going to be a very important instrument.

My dear colleagues and friends,

The law has always played a key role in health, from the regulation of health-harming products to legislation governing health insurance, access to services and other essential elements of health systems.

Let me leave you with three areas in which we believe laws can be used to protect and promote the health of the world's people.

First, we would like to see the rule of law strengthened in all countries to support more equitable access to health services, particularly by mainstreaming a human-rights based approach.

Second, we urge you to engage in the global conversation on how to use the law to build back better for a world that is better prepared for, and more resilient against, future pandemics.

And third, we invite you to work to promote understanding of the role that international law must play in promoting solidarity and community among nations, with a specific focus on the marginalized and vulnerable communities most affected by the pandemic.

Thank you once again for the invitation to address you today, and thank you for the unique expertise and experience you offer for building the healthier, safer and fairer world we all want.

I thank you.