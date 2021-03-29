Rwanda: Mugisha 'Could Miss' Tour Du Rwanda 2021

Rwanda's push to finally win Tour du Rwanda for the first time since 2019 could be thwarted by the sudden decision by in-form rider Moise Mugisha who recently announced that he could miss this year's edition as a result of persistent disputes between the rider and his club SKOL Adrien Cycling Academy (SACA).

The 13th edition of the cycling race will run from May 2-9. It was initially scheduled to take place from February 21-28 but was postponed to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Mugisha has not been on good terms with his club since winning the Grand Prix Chantal Biya in November last year after he was denied a move out of the club to end long-standing feuds with his coach Adrien Niyonshuti.

While SACA refused to release Mugisha and instead left him out of the squad training for the Tour du Rwanda as disputes remain unsolved, the rider told Times Sport that he no longer sees himself playing under a coach who, he says, has been treating him badly adding that he prefers to miss out on this year's Tour du Rwanda until his contract expires in September.

"How can I play under a coach who beats me? I can't work with someone with whom I have disputes. I requested the club to let me go but I was threatened that I have nowhere else to go," claims Mugisha.

"I can't continue doing my job in such conditions. Of course, I am unlikely to increase my points if I don't participate in this year's Tour du Rwanda edition but there are still chances in future editions," he added.

Mugisha's relationship with his coach Niyonshuti has been strained since July last year when the duo was involved in a training bust-up.

Although he is regarded as one of the favorites to win this year's Tour du Rwanda, the rider was left out of the team preparing for Tour du Rwanda 2021 and is not able to train on his own after he was requested by SACA to return cycling equipment.

Niyonshuti recently told the media that, despite recent impressive performance at Grand Prix Chantal Biya, the young rider's lack of discipline could ruin his cycling career if he does not make the profession a priority.

The tactician said he would be happy to see Mugisha back in the group and focus together on winning the Tour du Rwanda.

"Mugisha is a good player but he needs someone to advise him to help him give his career a good direction. He is not part of the group currently training for Tour du Rwanda as long as his issue is not sorted yet but if he is ready to rejoin the team to prepare for Tour du Rwanda, I would love to see him back," Niyonshuti said.

Mugisha wanted to part ways with SACA but the club didn't want to, prompting the rider to submit a complaint to Rwanda Cycling Federation (FERWACY) in February but he claims his request fell on deaf ears.

"I submitted the complaint by email at the beginning of February but I haven't got any feedback," he said.

However, FERWACY President Abdallah Murenzi, told this publication that the federation has done everything possible to end the feud between Mugisha and his club but no solution has been secured yet.

"We spoke to SKOL's boss Ivan [Wulfaert], the player and his coach to see if the case can be solved amicably but in vain. We are still trying to play our role as a mediator but if it doesn't materialize, then they can go to court," Murenzi said.

"The federation has nothing to do with what the club and the player agreed in the contract and we feel a competent court can better intervene," he added.