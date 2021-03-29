Kenya: Relax, the Goals Will Come - Michael Olunga

Harambee Stars forward Michael Olunga expects to shine for his club Al Duhail in the Qatar Stars League once he settles at his new home.

Olunga, 27, joined Al-Duhail in January on a three-year contract from Japanese J1 League outfit Kashiwa Reysol, where he was the star man.

The Harambee Stars captain has scored seven goals in 12 matches in all competitions for Al-Duhail.

Out of the seven goals, he netted three in league matches - one from open play and two from the spot. He bagged a hat-trick in Al-Duhail's 6-0 win over Al Ahli and scored the opener in his side's 2-1 win over Al Shamal on March 2 in the 2021 Amir Cup.

"When I joined Al-Duhail, the season was approaching its conclusion. Of course every league has its challenges, the good and the bad. I am still taking time and adapting well. I know with time things will be better, but the goal ratio will definitely increase. I am confident I will perform well," said the towering striker.

Best league

With three matches left to the end of the season, Al-Duhail sit second in the league with 40 points from 19 matches. Al Sadd, who are set to be crowned champions, sit top with 50 points.

At Kashiwa Reysol, Olunga scored 28 goals in 32 appearances in the 2020 Japanese J1 league to win a historic golden boot, the first ever to be won by an African. Those exploits saw him named the Japanese J1 League Most Valuable Player.

While noting that it is still very early for him to evaluate the Qatar Stars League, Olunga reckoned that the Japanese J1 league was very competitive.

"I joined Al-Duhail in the second leg and I have not played against all teams... .I will have to give it time to evaluate the league (Qatar Stars League) better, but of course the J1 league was very competitive. It is amongst the best leagues in Asia if not the best," said the former Thika United and Gor Mahia man.

Olunga said that he is impressed with the signing of Ayub Timbe and Ismael Dunga by J1 league clubs and urged all Kenyan footballers who are plying their trade in top leagues outside the country to give their best, so as to pave way for other home players.

"What has impressed me is that other Kenyans have landed the opportunity to join Japanese J1 league. It shows that anywhere you go, have it in mind that what you do speaks a lot. Your actions both inside and outside the pitch will have an influence in the career of Kenyan football players who deserve better opportunities," said Olunga adding that he is still open to a return to Europe.

Dunga, 27, joined Sagan Tosu in February on a one-year contract from Albanian league leaders Vllaznia. Timbe, 28, has joined Vissel Kobe on a free transfer.