Kenya: Covid-19 - Egerton University Closed Indefinitely

28 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Francis Mureithi

Egerton University has been closed indefinitely in compliance with the presidential directive on Covid-19 containment measures.

The Senate of the Njoro-based campus held a crisis meeting on Sunday and ordered the institution closed.

"This is further to a notice issued earlier on suspension of physical learning dated March 27, 2021. After further consultations on the 15th presidential directive on coronavirus, we have been instructed that the university be closed until further notice," read the notice signed by the Acting Registrar Academic Prof Mwanarusi Saidi.

However, the notice said that only medical students will be allowed to stay at the campus.

"All students are therefore required to vacate the university premises with immediate effect," said Prof Mwanarusi.

She reminded the students to take along their valuable items as they vacated the campus.

Prof Saidi urged the students to carry their national identification cards, University IDs or letter of offer.

At the same time, she called on the students to observe Ministry of Health guidelines during the time they will be at home.

The closure comes at a time when there was a growing concern of increased cases of Covid-19 among the teaching staff at the institution. At least three top lecturers have succumbed to the deadly virus.

