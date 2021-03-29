Kenya: School to Pay Total Kenya Sh1 Million in Land Tussle

28 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Philip Muyanga

A court in Mombasa has awarded an oil marketer Sh1 million in general damages in a land ownership dispute case they won against a public primary school.

The Khadija Primary School management board has been ordered to pay Total Kenya the money, on top of being barred from interfering in any way with the disputed piece of land.

"This court finds that the first to fourth defendants (board of management and three of its members) have caused the second plaintiff (Total Kenya Ltd) economic hardship," said Justice Yano of the Environment and Land Court in his ruling on Friday.

He awarded Sh1 million in general damages with interest and costs of the case to be borne by the four defendants, who had been sued by Elf Oil Kenya Ltd and Total Kenya Ltd.

"The plaintiffs have been unable to develop the land since the first to fourth defendants have deprived them of their quiet enjoyment of the property," said Justice Yano. He added that the defendants' entry into and occupation of the land constituted trespass. The two firms had told court that Elf Oil Kenya had acquired a 99-year lease for the land from the Municipal Council of Mombasa on August 21 1997.

They said that, in 2000, Total Kenya bought out the entire business from Elf Oil Kenya, including all assets and petrol stations, of which the suit property is part.

In 2002, Total Kenya started building perimeter wall around the petrol station. But, before the wall was completed, the defendants accompanied by other people demolished a section of it, claiming that the land belonged to Khadija Primary School.

Arguments

The oil marketers claimed that they had been unable to develop or make use of the land due to threats and intimidation by the four defendants.

On their part, and through the Attorney General, the defendants accused the oil companies orchestrating a land-grab.

They further argued that the school and its administration was not involved in the protest or pulling down of the fence.

They argued that the court not to hold them liable for the activities of strangers they claimed were not acting on behalf of the school. They noted that Khadija Primary School is the only public school serving a large population in Kisauni and Bombolulu and is currently being expanded to accommodate a secondary school.

On its part, the Municipal Council of Mombasa told court that the school had failed to prove the suit property was part of the land it had been allocated.

According to the council, the four defendants alleged fraud on part of the plaintiffs but failed to provide evidence to support their claim.

It further denied double registration on the land, maintaining that Total Kenya Ltd is the only registered entity as seen from the sublease and letter of consent.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Mozambique Town of Palma
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.