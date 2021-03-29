Nigeria's Resident Doctors to Begin Strike Thursday

The doctors are demanding, amongst other things, payment of all salaries arrears.

Members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) will commence an 'indefinite strike' on Thursday.

The NARD president, Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, confirmed the development in a statement issued at the end of its extraordinary National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Saturday.

The president said the ultimatum given to the federal government to meet its demand will expire on March 31, 2021 with no significant achievement.

"The NEC unanimously agreed that NARD should proceed on a total and indefinite strike on the 1st of April 2021, by 8 am if the demands are not met," Mr Okhuaihesuyi said.

The doctors are demanding, amongst other things, payment of all salaries arrears, review of the current hazard allowance to 50 per cent of consolidated basic salaries of all health workers and payment of the outstanding COVID-19 inducement allowance especially in state-owned tertiary Institutions.

Resident doctors make up a large percentage of doctors in Nigeria's tertiary hospitals.

