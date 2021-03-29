Nigeria's Resident Doctors to Begin Strike Thursday

Pixabay
29 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nike Adebowale

The doctors are demanding, amongst other things, payment of all salaries arrears.

Members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) will commence an 'indefinite strike' on Thursday.

The NARD president, Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, confirmed the development in a statement issued at the end of its extraordinary National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Saturday.

The president said the ultimatum given to the federal government to meet its demand will expire on March 31, 2021 with no significant achievement.

"The NEC unanimously agreed that NARD should proceed on a total and indefinite strike on the 1st of April 2021, by 8 am if the demands are not met," Mr Okhuaihesuyi said.

The doctors are demanding, amongst other things, payment of all salaries arrears, review of the current hazard allowance to 50 per cent of consolidated basic salaries of all health workers and payment of the outstanding COVID-19 inducement allowance especially in state-owned tertiary Institutions.

Resident doctors make up a large percentage of doctors in Nigeria's tertiary hospitals.

Details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Mozambique Town of Palma
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.