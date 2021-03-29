South Africa: Nail-Biting Meeting Set to Go Into Monday As Ace Magashule Hangs On

28 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

It's been reported that the meeting descended into chaos as opposing factions went toe to toe to push for the motion and to oppose it.

The ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which heard a motion that the party's Secretary-General, Ace Magashule, must step aside from his role within seven days or face suspension, is likely to continue on Monday, March 29, overshooting its scheduled three days.

News24 reported that the meeting descended into chaos as opposing factions went toe to toe to push for the motion and to oppose it. An advertised closing address scheduled for 6pm had still not started by late Sunday, and was officially postponed after 10pm. City Press reported that different factions bickered all weekend long.

Former president Thabo Mbeki fronted the move to get Magashule to step aside or face disciplinary action, and he was followed by other big hitters who also argued that the secretary-general's office was obstructing the renewal of the ANC.

The party debated the 2020 report of the party's Integrity Commission, which made numerous reports last year, the most pressing of which was its December 2020 report which found that the NEC must instruct him to step aside because he...

