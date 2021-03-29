South Africa: Critical Course of History - South Africa Faces Biggest Constitutional and Political Crisis Since 1994

GCIS
Former president Jacob Zuma (file photo).
28 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Paul Trewhela

It is reasonable to conclude that Jacob Zuma now endorses the possibility of future illegal - and, almost certainly, violent - action by his supporters, who will argue that they are acting, as he says, for 'true freedom and democracy' against 'judicial dictatorship'.

South Africa is at a critical moment that will decide its future for decades. For the first time in more than a quarter of a century, the country could be facing the possibility of some form of civil war.

Former president Jacob Zuma declared himself above the Constitution and the law - and the adjudicator on both - in his statement on Thursday, 25 March 2021, concerning the Constitutional Court hearing the same day and his "decision not to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into allegations of State Capture, fraud and corruption in the public sector including organs of state".

Zuma accused the Constitutional Court, the commission of inquiry headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and (effectively) the elected government of Cyril Rampahosa of establishing a "judicial dictatorship... to the detriment of legitimate democratic processes", and that the "core principles about separation of powers between the judiciary, legislature and the executive" were "gradually being weakened"....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
How Will Zuma's Defiance of South African ConCourt Play Out?
Group to Stop Zuma from 'Assailing' South African Constitution?
What was Said Between South African Ruling Party Heads, Zuma?
South Africa's Zuma Goes Rogue, Defies Top Court
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Mozambique Town of Palma
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.