South Africa: Critical Course of History - South Africa Faces Biggest Constitutional and Political Crisis Since 1994

opinion

It is reasonable to conclude that Jacob Zuma now endorses the possibility of future illegal - and, almost certainly, violent - action by his supporters, who will argue that they are acting, as he says, for 'true freedom and democracy' against 'judicial dictatorship'.

South Africa is at a critical moment that will decide its future for decades. For the first time in more than a quarter of a century, the country could be facing the possibility of some form of civil war.

Former president Jacob Zuma declared himself above the Constitution and the law - and the adjudicator on both - in his statement on Thursday, 25 March 2021, concerning the Constitutional Court hearing the same day and his "decision not to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into allegations of State Capture, fraud and corruption in the public sector including organs of state".

Zuma accused the Constitutional Court, the commission of inquiry headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and (effectively) the elected government of Cyril Rampahosa of establishing a "judicial dictatorship... to the detriment of legitimate democratic processes", and that the "core principles about separation of powers between the judiciary, legislature and the executive" were "gradually being weakened"....