South Africa: 'It's Such a Botch' - SA's Vaccine Delays and Covid Lockdown Proved Deadly - Prof Alex Van Den Heever

28 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Chris Bateman

South Africa's 'dismally slow' vaccine acquisition and roll-out means the country will effectively have to rely on natural infection to reach herd immunity, with an estimated 150,000 lives lost to Covid-19 already.

This is according to health economist, Professor Alex van den Heever, chairperson of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits University's School of Governance.

Speaking as a guest in a Medztalk webinar on Thursday night, Van den Heever said the government's inefficient response to Covid-19 via a hard lockdown in March 2020 was hugely destructive to South Africa's social and economic fabric - and failed to prevent transmission. This accelerated the country's economic decline, halting production lines, choking incomes and forcing people to draw on their savings - with a catastrophic effect on government functions and finances in just two months - March and April.

"This was probably the worst effect you could have on an economy outside of a war," he says.

Without Reserve Bank intervention creating liquidity by buying up government bonds in secondary markets, the government would have been left without anyone willing to lend it money.

"That's how serious it got and how fast it happened," he says, estimating job losses in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

