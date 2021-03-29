South Africa: Bafana Bafana Fail to Qualify for Afcon - Molefi Ntseki's Job On the Line

28 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

South Africa lost to Sudan 2-0 on Sunday. Bafana Bafana put on yet another disappointing show, falling at the final hurdle in their attempt to qualify for a second consecutive Africa Cup of Nations tournament. As a result, Molefi Ntseki's job as head coach is in doubt.

As early as the eighth minute of the game, it was set in stone that South Africa would not qualify for the Africa Cup Nations (Afcon).

Percy Tau, having been fed by Luther Singh from the right, and with just the goalkeeper to beat, was not quick enough off the draw to stroke home an equaliser after Sudan had taken an early lead.

Instead, a Sudanese defender put himself between the goal and Tau, preventing South Africa's best player from scoring a much-needed equaliser.

After all, Bafana Bafana needed a mere draw to book their ticket to Cameroon in 2022.

It wasn't to be as the Sudanese made full use of their home ground advantage, with 1,000 fans cheering them on. The north African nation eventually vanquished the South Africans 2-0 to book their spot in Cameroon alongside Group C's winners, Ghana.

"They will be coming at us and we already have a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

