Tunis/Tunisia — COVID-19 on Thursday claimed the life of one more patient in the governorate of Tataouine, takin the toll to 167 since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to the updated report of the local health directorate.

8 further infections were reported, hitting 2,724 cases since the spread of the virus.

8 patients are in the COVID-19 ward at the Tataouine local hospital and another at the Ghomrassen local hospital.