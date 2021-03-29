Nigeria: Ortom's Assassination Attempt - IGP's Special Investigative Team Arrives Benue

28 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Peter Duru

Makurdi — The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the arrival of Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari led crack special investigative team to the state to commence investigation into the attempted assassination of Governor Samuel Ortom by armed men suspected to be militia herdsmen.

Governor Ortom had last Saturday escaped assassination at Tyo Mu community on Makurdi - Gboko Road, where the armed men opened fire on him while inspecting his farm on the shore of River Benue.

The Inspector General of Police had promised to send a special investigative team to the state to investigate the matter and arrest the mastermind.

Also read: I'll not grant amnesty nor negotiate with bandits, armed men perpetrating killings/criminality in Benue - Ortom

Benue leaders had described the attack as a direct assault on Benue people and urged Police to arrest for questioning all those who had already claimed responsibility for the attack including those who in the past justified the killings in state by militia herdsmen.

"The leaders of Fulani Nationality Movement, FUNAM, should be arrested because they have already claimed responsibility for the attack.

"We have also been calling for the arrest of the leader of Miyetti Allah for the killings in our state and we expect that these arrests will be made without delay, to start with," Chairmen of Benue tribal leaders and President General of Mzough U Tiv, Chief Iorbee Ihagh had said.

Confirming the arrival of team to Benue state on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene told Vanguard that the team was ready to undertake its assignment. "Yes they are in town already to undertake the assignment," she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Mozambique Town of Palma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.