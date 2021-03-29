Nigeria: Ortom's Assassination Attempt - IGP's Special Investigative Team Arrives Benue

Makurdi — The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the arrival of Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari led crack special investigative team to the state to commence investigation into the attempted assassination of Governor Samuel Ortom by armed men suspected to be militia herdsmen.

Governor Ortom had last Saturday escaped assassination at Tyo Mu community on Makurdi - Gboko Road, where the armed men opened fire on him while inspecting his farm on the shore of River Benue.

The Inspector General of Police had promised to send a special investigative team to the state to investigate the matter and arrest the mastermind.

Also read: I'll not grant amnesty nor negotiate with bandits, armed men perpetrating killings/criminality in Benue - Ortom

Benue leaders had described the attack as a direct assault on Benue people and urged Police to arrest for questioning all those who had already claimed responsibility for the attack including those who in the past justified the killings in state by militia herdsmen.

"The leaders of Fulani Nationality Movement, FUNAM, should be arrested because they have already claimed responsibility for the attack.

"We have also been calling for the arrest of the leader of Miyetti Allah for the killings in our state and we expect that these arrests will be made without delay, to start with," Chairmen of Benue tribal leaders and President General of Mzough U Tiv, Chief Iorbee Ihagh had said.

Confirming the arrival of team to Benue state on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene told Vanguard that the team was ready to undertake its assignment. "Yes they are in town already to undertake the assignment," she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria