Nigeria: Don't Collude With Economic Saboteurs, Naval Officers, Ratings Warned

Calabar — Chief of Naval Staff CNS, Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo has warned his personnel to desist from colluding with criminally minded people to sabotage the nation's economy within the maritime domain or be ready to face the consequences.

In a brief interview with journalists shortly after concluding the familiarization tour to facilities/ projects under the control of the Eastern Naval Command Calabar yesterday, Gambo stated that the navy under his watch shall not tolerate any act of indiscipline or act of economic Sabotage whereby its personnel will collude with criminal minded individuals to perpetrate crime within maritime domain.

He warned that any navy personnel found wanting would not only be shown the way out from service but would be made to face the full weight of the law stressing that maritime crimes which include sea piracy, oil bunkering, hard drugs peddling and others were inimical to the economic well being of the nation.

Gambo stated that any navy personnel who exhibit high level of integrity and other attributes that portray the navy in good light shall be handsomely rewarded and urged every personnel not to have any thing to do with indolence.

"I have observed a seemingly lackadaisical attitude among officers and ratings in the engineering branch of the Nigerian Navy in the area of maintenance and repairs of the Nigerian navy vehicles.

"A new boost of energy is required from the Nigerian Navy engineering branch and I will ensure that our engineering personnel are given requisite training to enable them undertake maintenance of all naval platforms including the new ones expected,".Gambo maintained.

On the issue of accommodation for officers/ ratings, the CNS averred that one of the problems hindering productivity of Naval personnel is the issue of accommodation which according to him, has become so critical and urged the personnel to give the navy authority time to find a way of marshalling out strategy on how to tackle the challenge.

He stressed that in spite of efforts made by previous administration to make available befitting accommodation for its personnel, over 50 per cent of the personnel were still without appropriate housing especially in Calabar.

The navy boss maintained that the huge financial implication of building and the massive budgetary allocation required to tackle the problem is not an issue that one would wake up from the slumber to tackle stressing that its an issue which requires careful planning and good strategy to overcome.

"There is need to seriously consider the new policy on accommodation as a panacea for a source of funding for accommodation in the Nigerian Navy". And charged officers and ratings to live up to their responsibilities of protecting the maritime domain with integrity and commitment.

He said that the issue of welfare for officers/ratings remained a critical issue which authority must look out for a strategy to overcome.

"We must understand that the matter of welfare remains one of the most critical in military operations and my administration will take it seriously,"

Gambo who frowned at divisive tendency that exist in almost every facet of life stressed that the divisional system remained the fulcrum in which the Navy's welfare system revolves.

On issue of transportation for officers and ratings,the CNS said, "I understand the huge challenge of transportation especially in the area of liberty buses and ferries.

"There is a large pool of buses and ambulance that has been procured and awaiting distribution before I assumed command of the Nigerian Navy.

"It is hoped that the transportation challenge shall be a thing of the past as more trucks and buses are expected soon as part of the Federal Government's intervention," Gambo said.