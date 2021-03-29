Nigeria: NHRC Commends EU-UN Spotlight Initiative On Women's Rights

Abuja — Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, Mr. Tony Ojukwu has commended the joint afford of the European and United Nations Spotlight Initiative On its various programs, tailored towards ending violence against women and the girl child in Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary gave the commendation at the weekend in Abuja during the Livelihood Pathway Programme Outdoor Food Fair/Exhibition organised by the Spotlight Initiative to support as well as empower women and girls who were victims of Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) in Nigeria.

Mr. Ojukwu who said the support was coming at the right time when cases of SGBV has continued to be on the rise in Nigeria, also promised that his Commission will always welcome and support any initiative that seeks to uphold the rights of any Nigerian.

"We have been moving around on public hearing on SGBV and we discovered that most victims or survivors are people who when they report a case, they withdraw from it due to empowerment issues. They find out they cannot sustain their livelihood if they don't withdraw from that process of holding perpetrators accountable".

The significance of what is happening today is that it is going to empower the survivors and that will go a long way to help them to be out of situations where they will find themselves abused. So we commend the organisers , the UNDP, and EU-UN Spotlight Initiative and we encourage other human rights workers as well as other development partners to please empower women and girls because it is the root of SGBV, he said".

Chief Technical Advisor on Rule of Law and Human Rights, UNDP, Simon Ridley said the spotlight initiative seeks to address the issues of poverty which most times puts the victims of SGBV in positions where they will be abused. He added that the initiative has so far, within Nigeria, empowered about 87 beneficiaries in various programs which includes catering, fashion designing and make-ups.

A beneficiary from the Buari Area Council of the FCT, Eunice Abraham who thanked the spotlight initiative for providing them with basic skills to stand in business, also said the gesture will go a long way to assist her provide support to her family as well train other victims/ survivors of SGBV to stand on their own.