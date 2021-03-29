Kenyans Have Until 8pm to Access or Leave 5-County Area Zoned as Virus Hotspot

Nairobi — Kenyans who wish to travel into and out of the five locked down counties have until 8pm on Sunday to do so.

On Saturday Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna explained that the move was meant to allow those caught off guard by the declaration of a lockdown on the five counties collectively and individually time to travel into or out of the restricted area before enforcement commences.

The zoned area outlined by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday includes counties of Nairobi, Machakos, Kiambu, Kajiado and Nakuru.

"We are aware that some of our people may have been locked in and out of the Zoned Area. For those affected, the Government has allowed for transition period until tomorrow 28th March 2021 outside the curfew period. This applies to college students as well," stated Oguna.

Oguna also clarified that all travelers with flight and SGR tickets have until 12pm on Monday to travel after which, all travel will be suspended.

On passes, Oguna said individuals who are holders of curfew passes will continue to use the old passes until new ones are issued by Tuesday, March 30.

"The procedure of application for new passes remain the same. This applies to healthcare workers, and Journalists, among others," he said.

Those seeking specialized treatment within the zoned area will be addressed on a case by case basis upon proof of referral and obtaining clearance from the nearest Police Commander.

He said the same applies for transportation of caskets, which must be disposed within 72 hours.

State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita also clarified that residents of the five counties could move freely across county borders within the area.