Ghana: Ho Court Adjourns Murder Case Involving Man, 20

Ho — The Ho Magistrate Court One has adjourned to April 7, 2021, the case in which 20-year-old Philip Caesar Kumah is alleged to have subjected his girlfriend to severe battering in Ho, resulting in her death later in hospital.

This was after the accused made another appearance before the court yesterday provisionally charged with murder.

The court, presided over by Mr Robert Addo was earlier told that Kumah and the deceased, Elizabeth Yesutor Akpalu, 32, were Level 200 and Level 300 students respectively at the E.P. University College in Ho.

Sergeant Ben Amoako, who presented the facts, said that quarrels often ensued between the lovers, during which the accused assaulted the deceased.

Recently, the prosecution said, another misunderstanding arose between them in Ho and Kumah beat her up again.

After the assault, the deceased complained to a friend about the persistent pains she suffered in her heart and how she was no longer able to breathe with ease.

She was finally sent to the Ho Teaching Hospital on March 7, she but died the next day while on treatment.

The court heard that Kumah denied knowledge of the cause of his fiancée's death in his caution statement.

The body of the deceased has now been handed over to the family for burial.

The autopsy report is yet to be presented to the court.

Meanwhile, counsel for the accused, Mr Raymond Akpatsa on Monday filed an application for bail for his client at a Ho High Court.

The High Court, presided over by Mr Yaw Acheampong has deferred ruling on the bail application to April 12.