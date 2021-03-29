Africa: House of Rep. Reviews Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement

The House of Representatives is reviewing an agreement seeking to establish "Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA).

The instrument was presented on that body on Thursday, March 18, 2021 to review and ratify.

According to President George Weah, the objectives of the agreement among other things are to create a single market for goods, services, facilitated by movement of persons in other to deepen the economic integration of the African continent and in accordance with the Pan Africa vision that calls for " An integrated, prosperous and Peaceful Africa."

The agreement when passed will be implementing agenda 2063 enshrined in an integrated, prosperous and Peaceful Africa.

The Liberian leader furthered that the agreement seeks to create liberalized market for goods and services through successive rounds of negotiation, lay the foundation for the establishment of a Continental Customs Union.

Not only those, but also will enhance the competitiveness of the economies of state parties within the continent and the world market as well.

He indicated that it will promote industrial development through diversification and regional value chain development, agriculture development and food security among others.

The communication was read in open session on last Thursday and forwarded to House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Commerce and Judiciary.

The committee was given a time frame of one week to make a full report to the plenary of the House of Representatives, the highest decision maker of that body.