Africa: House of Rep. Reviews Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement

26 March 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Mark N. Mengonfia

The House of Representatives is reviewing an agreement seeking to establish "Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA).

The instrument was presented on that body on Thursday, March 18, 2021 to review and ratify.

According to President George Weah, the objectives of the agreement among other things are to create a single market for goods, services, facilitated by movement of persons in other to deepen the economic integration of the African continent and in accordance with the Pan Africa vision that calls for " An integrated, prosperous and Peaceful Africa."

The agreement when passed will be implementing agenda 2063 enshrined in an integrated, prosperous and Peaceful Africa.

The Liberian leader furthered that the agreement seeks to create liberalized market for goods and services through successive rounds of negotiation, lay the foundation for the establishment of a Continental Customs Union.

Not only those, but also will enhance the competitiveness of the economies of state parties within the continent and the world market as well.

He indicated that it will promote industrial development through diversification and regional value chain development, agriculture development and food security among others.

The communication was read in open session on last Thursday and forwarded to House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Commerce and Judiciary.

The committee was given a time frame of one week to make a full report to the plenary of the House of Representatives, the highest decision maker of that body.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Republic

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Palma in Mozambique
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'I Am a Woman, and I Am the President' - Tanzania Leader Suluhu
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.