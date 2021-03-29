Egypt Reports 661 New Coronavirus Cases, 48 Deaths

26 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Health Ministry said Thursday that 661 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 198,011.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 48 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 11,768 .

As many as 321 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 151,765 so far, the spokesman said.

