Egypt took part Thursday through the videoconference in the 30th session of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM).

Deputy foreign minister for African affairs Hamdi Sanad Loza participated in the meeting on behalf of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa kicked off the summit, where he expounded the top reports reviewed by APRM in February 2020, which included Sisi's report on democratic, political, economic, and social development witnessed by Egypt.