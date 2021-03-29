Egypt Denounces Targeting Saudi Facilities By Houthi Militia

26 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt denounced on Friday targeting civil facilities in Saudi Arabia by the Houthi militia from Yemen.

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement, condemned these practices the latest of which was an attack by bomb-laden aircraft on Thursday.

Egypt renewed its condemnation of the Houthi militia for resuming their hostile and cowardly practices against Saudi Arabia despite sincere Saudi efforts for reaching a political settlement of the crisis in Yemen, added the statement.

Egypt renewed its support and solidarity with Saudi Arabia in the face of these criminal acts and that it backs all measures adopted by Saudi Arabia for maintaining its stability and security.

