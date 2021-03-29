Egypt: Social Solidarity Minister Meets Partners of Decent Life Initiative

Social Solidarity Minister Neveen el Qabbag met Thursday with representatives of 120 NGOs, which are partners in a national project to upgrade the villages of Egypt's countryside.

During the meeting, Qabbag said the government has finished developing a large part of the most dangerous slums under the project, dubbed "Decent Life" initiative.

She praised the Egyptian political leadership for initiating the project, which is aimed at improving the quality of life in the poorest rural communities.

The initiative provides poorest villages with increased access to the basic services such as health, education, water and sanitation.

The first phase was launched in January 2019, targeting to cover 375 villages across Egypt. By launching the second phase in January 2021, the number of targeted villages increased to 1500.