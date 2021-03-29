Algeria: Trade - Plans to Reopen Land Border Crossings for Entering Foreign Markets

26 March 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The minister of Trade, Kamel Rezig, said Thursday in Algiers that his department is working in collaboration with other departments for the reopening of Algerian land border crossings for exporters, as part of the increase of non-hydrocarbon revenues.

In reply to an oral question by Senator Noueddine Bellatreche (National Liberation Front, FLN) on the assessment of the country's economic situation to diversify the national economy at during a Council of the Nation (upper house of Parliament), Rezig said that his "department works in collaboration with other sectors to remove all the obstacles encountered by economic operators to penetrate foreign markets, through the opening of Algerian land border posts."

In 2020, revenues from barter trade with Mali and Niger were estimated at DZD70 billion, he said.

The Algerian economy is currently moving towards opening up to external markets, especially within the framework of the African Free Trade Area.

A presentation was made at an Algerian Government meeting, on Wednesday, about the national product register, to be made available to all economic operators to promote nearly 25 000 Algerian products at local and international levels.

Mentioning the updated and final version of the National Export Strategy, based on various priority sectors, including agriculture and agri-food, the minister said there are ongoing efforts for the strategy's finalization.

The National Export Strategy has been presented to the Prime Minister and will be officially announced once adopted by the Government.

