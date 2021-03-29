Kenya/Togo: Harambee Stars Seek Redemption Against Togo

Harambee Stars tactician Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee is optimistic that his charges will replicate their superb performance against Egypt when they take on Togo in their last 2021 Africa Cup Nations qualifier on Monday.

Stars will be out to beat Togo to finish in a respectable third position after a 1-1 draw against Egypt at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani saw them fall out of contention for a place in the continental finals to be held in Cameroon next year.

After the draw against Egypt, Stars are on four points and need a draw against The Sparrow hawks who have amassed two points, to cement third place finish.

The Pharaohs and Comoros have both qualified for the continental showpiece after garnering nine points each.

Kenya and Togo clash at State de Kegue stadium on Monday from 7pm in the final Group 'G' fixture.

On Saturday afternoon, a traveling contingent consisting of 23 players, seven members of technical bench embarked on the seven-hour journey aboard a private jet and are expected to touch down at Togo's capital Lome at 10pm EAT.

"We are fighting to finish in a respectable third position and claim a major victory against a tough West African team. With the good performances we showed against Egypt, I'm confident we shall get a win and claim the bragging rights," Mulee told Nation Sport before the team departed for Togo.

Akumu, Muguna out

AFC Leopards utility Clyde Senaji is the latest inclusion in the squad replacing injured Kenneth Muguna who was impressive against Egypt.

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Anthony Akumu did not travel with the team due to personal reasons. Wazito defender Johnstone Omurwa will also not be available for the match after being sent off in Egypt's game.

"It is long since the national team won an away game and with no pressure now, we shall play to win against Togo who are also a good side. It is a game both sides will be playing for the bragging rights and I expect a positive result," added Mulee.

After arriving in Togo, Stars players will undergo mandatory coronavirus tests then have a feel of the pitch on Sunday evening.

Harambee Stars and Togo have met six times, either side winning twice while two have ended in draws.

The last meeting between the two sides was in the reverse fixture on November 18, 2019 that ended 1-1 at Kasarani.

Belgium-based midfielder Johanna "Tosh" Omollo's goal in the first half was cancelled by Hakimu Oura-Sama's 64th minute header to deny Stars maximum points at home.