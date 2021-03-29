Kenya: George Natembeya Warns Matatu Saccos Cashing in on New Covid-19 Measures

Matatu operators hiking fares following the lockdown of five counties over the Covid-19 pandemic will be arrested, Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya has warned.

Mr Natembeya noted Saturday that the pandemic has greatly affected everybody in the country, so there is no need to harass commuters.

"What has changed between Nakuru and Nairobi that can necessitate an increase of fares? We are going to arrest all those taking advantage of the situation to siphon money from commuters," he said.

"Hiking fares is extremely baffling. Every time the government announces new restrictions to contain the spread of Covid-19, some public transport operators take advantage and increase fares. This is unacceptable. The government will deal firmly with PSV operators trying to cash in on the new regulations."

A day after President Uhuru Kenyatta issued new directives specifically targeted at Nakuru, Kajiado, Nairobi, Kiambu and Machakos counties, travellers have taken a hit.

In Nakuru County, for instance, public transport vehicles ferrying passengers to Nairobi raised fares from the usual Sh600 to between Sh2000 and Sh3,000.

The move prompted Mr Natembeya to issue a stern warning against public service vehicle saccos including Likana, 4NT, 2NK, Mololine, Crossland and Molo Group.

Business people affected

Also hit by the president's new directives are civil servants and business people who work in Nyandarua, Baringo, Narok and Kericho County, but live in Nakuru.

"I was restricted from entering Nyahururu town in Laikipia on Saturday morning. I opted to live in Nakuru because of the cold weather in Nyahururu. I hope this harassment by security officers will stop because the business I operate in Nyahururu feeds my family," said John Maina, a resident of Nakuru, who runs a mini-supermarket in Nyahururu town.

In Nakuru,which borders about eight counties, security officers have erected nine roadblocks manned round-the-clock since early Saturday morning.

Mr Natembeya said more roadblocks will be erected to enforce other security and Covid-19 containment measures.

"I take this opportunity to issue a stern warning against those who will flout the lockdown restrictions. Culprits will face the full force of the law," he said.

The administrator also warned police against accepting bribes to allow people to flout the containment measures, saying they will face immediate disciplinary action.