Kenya: Special Police Squad Kills Five 'Preaching Criminals' in Mombasa

Police officers on Saturday morning burst into a house in Bombolulu, Mombasa, killing five men suspected of involvement in robberies.

The gang, security reports show, is suspected to have been involved in the theft of more than Sh1.7 million last year.

Nyali police commander Daniel Mumasaba said the operation led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, some 32 rounds of ammunition, a motorcycle, a machete and several knives in the suspects' hideout.

"The gang had been carrying out attacks in Kisauni, Nyali, Mombasa CBD and Likoni," said Mr Mumasaba, adding that the men have also been linked to crime in Lungalunga near the Tanzanian border.

A security team report seen by the Sunday Nation identified the men as Benedicto Kago Mugure alias General, Michael Kimani Njoroge alias One Man Army, Newton Kibara Ndege aka Kaparo, Bakari Hassan Mwagandi aka Beka and Salim Tsuma Ndegwa "Kidevu".

Curiously, the Sunday Nation also learnt that the men had in recent days been preaching at River Trinity Miracle Church.

Gang leader identified as Pastor John Kamau Mugwe and his deputy Lawrence Kathura Kamau aka Mzee Kibaki, are on the run, police said.

The men are said to have robbed businessman Abdiwahab Diriye of Sh400, 000 in Bondeni on March 21, 2020

Police say they also killed M-Pesa attendant Winnie Kerubo Ombese on August 7, last year before stealing an unknown amount of money from her.

Other attacks blamed on the preaching gang took place on Kibena Road, where a man was robbed of Sh430,000. There was another at Green Bag bus stop April 2020 in which the victim lost Sh350,000.

On June 2020 at Makadara Grounds, the men are said to have robbed a man of Sh600,000 as he headed to a bank.

The latest attack linked to the gang was last month when a motorist lost an unknown amount of money.

In all the attacks, the suspects were armed with an AK-47 rifle and rode a motorcycle.