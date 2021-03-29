Kenya: New Refugee-Hosting Models Will Bolster Kenya's War on Terrorism

Separating refugees from insurgents or terrorists and safeguarding the humanitarian character of refugee camps is the problem of the 21st century. This brings to mind the concept of "refugee warriors", which Aristide Zolberg, Astri Suhrke and Sergio Aguayo highlight in Escape from Violence (1989) as the problem of the post-Cold War era.

Scholars have termed the intermixing of refugees, war criminals and terrorists the "new asylum dilemma". In the light of this dilemma, on Tuesday, Kenya's Ministry of Interior issued a 14-day ultimatum to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) to close the Daadab and Kakuma camps in Northern Kenya and repatriate more than 504,000 refugees mainly from Somalia and South Sudan within the next four months.

To be sure, this is not the first time Kenya is threatening to close the camps. Kenya set November 30, 2016 as the timeline for the closure of the Dadaab refugee complex, based on intelligence that the Somalia-based al-Shabaab militant group used the camp as a base to plan and launch attacks on the Westgate Mall in 2013, Lamu's Mpeketoni in 2014, Garissa University in 2015 (and later the January 2019 attack on the Dusit Hotel). The High Court blocked the move in 2017, saying it was unconstitutional and violated Kenya's international obligations.

Government pundits maintain the renewed decision had nothing to do with the maritime boundary case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Instead, three sets of "betrayals" are driving Nairobi's hardline position.

First, Kenya feels the international community has reneged on a 2016 voluntary repatriation programme, which would have seen the refugees return home by 2020.

International partners have not honoured their pledges to contribute to a kitty to facilitate the repatriation, with Nairobi saying only one contributor put in $10 million (Sh1 billion) to the kitty.

Second, Nairobi is irked by the casualness with which its global partners have treated the al-Shabaab threat. In August 2019, world powers and humanitarian lobbies shot down a resolution at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to designate the al-Shabaab as a terrorist organisation and to impose tough sanctions on the militant group under the guise that doing so would hamper humanitarian work in Somalia.

Integrated system

Third, Nairobi is also wary that proceeds from a thriving contraband trade inside refugee camps -including smuggling of sugar from Somalia into Kenya - are financing al-Shabaab operations.

To be sure, the camp model has lost its shine. First, not all refugees in Kenya reside in camps. While an estimated 85 per cent of refugees resided in two camps, the rest live in urban areas (mainly Nairobi), alongside 18,500 stateless persons. Camps are relics of an outmoded 20th century humanitarian system.

In many countries in the Horn, the camp model is being replaced by new models that bring refugees and host communities into an integrated system of development, access to services and rights.

In Djibouti and Uganda, governments have replaced camps with integrated "villages" and "settlements", respectively. In Kenya, this shift is signified by the Kalobeyei Integrated Settlement in Turkana County.

There are three reasons the development-oriented model is preferable.

First, the protracted refugee situation has transformed camps into full-grown towns connecting Kenya with Sudan, Somalia and Ethiopia. A 2018 World Bank study, Kakuma as a Marketplace, showed the camp and town is an emerging commercial hub with a $56 million annual economy!

Perhaps Kenya should consider transforming Kakuma and Dadaab into cross-border management zones, along the lines of its Cross-Border Cooperation Initiative with Ethiopia, launched in 2015, which has prevented conflict, promoted peace and development in the Marsabit-Moyale cluster.

Self-reliance

Globally, Kenya endorsed the 2016 New York Declaration on Refugees and Migrants, the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF) and the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR) (2018).

Regionally, President Uhuru Kenyatta hosted IGAD's Special Summit in March 2017, which adopted the Nairobi Declaration on Durable Solutions for Somali Refugees and Rehabilitation of Returnees as well as its plan of action. This led the African Union to declare 2019 "The Year of Refugees, Returnees and Internally Displaced Persons".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Conflict Refugees By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

After signing the CRRF last month, which ensures self-reliance among refugees, Kenya can access refugee aid support from the World Bank.

Ethiopia, Uganda and Djibouti have already benefited from the bank's Window for Host Communities and Refugees (WHR), which seeks to support countries that host over 25,000 refugees to create medium-to-long-term development opportunities for refugees and their hosts.

In 2016, the World Bank provided US$43 million to Djibouti to create jobs, support incomes and improve services for the poor, including US$20 million for the Development Response to the Displacement Impacts.

Kenya should take advantage of the International Development Association (IDA)19, through which the World Bank will finance up to $2.2 billion in operations, including a dedicated sub-window of $1 billion for operations that respond to the impacts of Covid-19.

Ultimately, development is the best tool to drain the swamps of insurgency, terrorism and violent extremism.

The author is former Government Adviser and Chief Executive of Africa Policy Institute (API).