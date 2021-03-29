Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Sixteen patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Northern Red Sea and Gash Barka Regions.

Out of these, fourteen patients are from Quarantine Centers in Mahmimet (9), Massawa (3), Ghindae (1), and Foro (1), in the Northern Red Sea Region. The other two patients are from the Quarantine Center in Adibara, Gash Barka Region.

On the other hand, eight patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Northern Red Sea Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 2970 while the number of deaths stands at nine.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 3208.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

26 March 2021