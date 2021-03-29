South Africa: Cape Flats - Suspect Arrested for Shooting Four-Year-Old Girl in the Head in Hanover Park Gang Crossfire

28 March 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

A woman living in Algoa Court and speaking on condition of anonymity said this incident was preceded by an earlier incident where an Americans' gangster was wounded by one of his own.

The incident, which happened around 5.30pm on Thursday, 25 March, saw panic-stricken residents ducking and diving for cover and frantically running to lead their kids to safety.

The gunman, known by residents and an alleged Americans gang member, went on a shooting spree, wounding the little girl, a teenage girl, two women and a 26-year-old man. The girl was rushed to Red Cross Hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery.

A woman living in Algoa Court and speaking on condition of anonymity said this incident was preceded by an earlier incident where an Americans gangster was wounded by one of his own.

"This shooter fled and was later spotted in Algoa Court. He was pursued and a shooting ensued which left five people wounded. The four-year-old girl was shot in the side of the head and ran home where she collapsed in front of her granny. She lay in a pool of blood and was rushed to the hospital. Everyone in Hanover Park is saying a prayer and duas...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Dozens Killed in Violent Attacks on Mozambique Town of Palma
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Legacy of Tanzania's Magufuli - Dictator or Patriot?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.