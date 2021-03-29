South Africa: Cape Flats - Suspect Arrested for Shooting Four-Year-Old Girl in the Head in Hanover Park Gang Crossfire

analysis

A woman living in Algoa Court and speaking on condition of anonymity said this incident was preceded by an earlier incident where an Americans' gangster was wounded by one of his own.

The incident, which happened around 5.30pm on Thursday, 25 March, saw panic-stricken residents ducking and diving for cover and frantically running to lead their kids to safety.

The gunman, known by residents and an alleged Americans gang member, went on a shooting spree, wounding the little girl, a teenage girl, two women and a 26-year-old man. The girl was rushed to Red Cross Hospital, where she underwent emergency surgery.

"This shooter fled and was later spotted in Algoa Court. He was pursued and a shooting ensued which left five people wounded. The four-year-old girl was shot in the side of the head and ran home where she collapsed in front of her granny. She lay in a pool of blood and was rushed to the hospital. Everyone in Hanover Park is saying a prayer and duas...