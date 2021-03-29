South Africa: Embrace the Big Chill and Silence the Noise of the World - the Challenge of Open-Water Swimming

analysis

Open-water swimming at sea was once a sport practised by just a handful of diehard adventurers. Today it is a global phenomenon, but only the brave tackle South Africa's toughest swims, which include Robben Island, Cape Point and False Bay.

The late great Theodore Yach, the Cape Town open-water sea swimmer, who notched up 109 Robben Island crossings before his untimely death, always advised aspirant sea swimmers that there was no such thing as an easy Robben Island swim.

He would go on to say that the only path to success was to embrace the icy Atlantic. His famous words were "invite the cold in and allow it to lubricate your shoulders and sharpen your mind".

The Robben Island crossing has become a yardstick for the growing number of South African sea swimmers who challenge the icy swim. Internationally, the 7.4km swim to Blouberg is respected as a tough, treacherous, short and cold swim. It commands respect from the swimming community globally.

Way back in the early 1980s when I first swam "the Island", the popular exercise landscape was vastly different to the present. Running and cycling events were the rage but, 30-odd years later,...