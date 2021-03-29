South Africa: Crippled Conservation - Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife Is 'A Very Big Ship With a Very Small Rudder'

analysis

There is no end in sight to the instability at the once-renowned nature conservation agency.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Years of instability at KwaZulu-Natal's once-renowned Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife nature conservation agency seem likely to drag on indefinitely as forensic auditors continue to probe allegations of "maladministration" within the organisation and its management board - while also mulling over plans to merge its operations with the KZN Sharks Board.

Though the entire Ezemvelo board was suspended seven months ago, the provincial government has yet to release any substantive information about the progress and results of a forensic investigation announced last August. Nor has it given any indication on when the investigation is likely to be wrapped up, or whether it is planning to appoint a new board or permanent chief executive to steer the cash-strapped conservation agency back to some stability.

With an annual budget of more than R1-billion, Ezemvelo is responsible for the conservation of more than 80 game reserves and nature reserves - including two World Heritage sites and the flagship Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park, where a remnant population of southern white rhinos was multiplied to restock Kruger National Park and...